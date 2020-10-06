BROCKWAY — Caleb Sykora-Bodie has found ways to combine his knowledge from his bachelor’s degree in geology with what he has learned in the last two years as a pottery apprentice in the mountains outside of Asheville, North Carolina.
Bodie is a Pennsylvania native, growing up in Slippery Rock. He graduated with his degree, and began work in research. After a short time, he found this was not what he wanted to focus on for the rest of his life.
His focus in college was on igneous rock formations, and high temperature geochemical research. He studied how crystallization processes happen, and how minerals are built. He said this has translated well into glaze chemistry for pottery and understanding what leads to different firing outcomes.
He had dabbled in ceramics since high school, holding every position in the potter’s guild. He even took a ceramics class each semester through college.
Hoping to get into ceramics, he began searching for a program where he could learn the craft without having to pay. He ended up finding an apprenticeship program under Matt Jones.
“I worked with him as an apprentice for two years, which is kind of a very common style of learning down there, where they accept an apprentice from a year to four years. You essentially just do their forms and their kind of work,” Bodie said.
He said this position gave him a strong technical background on the craft. The apprenticeship was his job, so he would spend everyday making pots with Jones.
“I actually stumbled into what turned out to be a really amazing position, and a really sought after position. It has put me in kind of a lineage of potters that reaches back to the traditional pottery resurgence started by Bernard Leach.”
Leach is regarded as the “Father of British Studio pottery.”
When the coronavirus hit, Bodie was let go from the apprenticeship. When in college, he knew another artist at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology, Hannah Scrima, and had visited the facility in the past. This led him to his next chapter as a resident artist in the facility.
“So now, it’s kind of like I’m moving away from the influence of my boss and kind of going out on my own now, and really developing my own work,” Bodie said.
Most of what he created with Jones was a very traditional kind of Chinese brushwork, southern glazes, and wood fires.
“I haven’t done gas fire reduction in years, so it’s like learning a whole new kind of environment for firing,” Bodie said.
Bodie said he thinks of himself as more of a craftsman than an artist. While others focus on color and form, he is focusing on creating something for everyday use.
“A big thing for me in terms of the beauty of a pot is function,” Bodie said. “So many people spend their money on these one-off moments of grandiosity, so you go on a vacation or something. I’m trying to educate people that there are little things in your everyday life, like the cup that you use, or the mug for your morning coffee, that will add a whole depth of enjoyment.”
He said when people come to visit him, just choosing what cup, plate, and bowl to use can become a fun experience. He also makes big platters that can be hung on the wall as artwork, but still functional.
Since coming to BCAT and being around more decorative work, he is branching out into some more decorative, functional pieces.
“I can still make some pots, and then I also get to teach, and do all this other stuff that is really important, kind of giving back to a community that has given me so much,” Bodie said.