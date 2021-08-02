KERSEY — The Calla family of St. Marys recently announced that they would be closing Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods on the Million Dollar Highway Aug. 7.
Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods and Copper Fox Winery both opened in the same building in May 2018, offering Italian cuisine and a regular menu, wine tastings and a gift shop side by side.
In the Facebook post, one of the factors when it comes to closing is a lack of employees. The Callas also took over Wildwoods Bar and Grill in St. Marys in November of last year, and are facing the same worker shortage in both places.
“The ideal plan would be to keep both locations open and have an abundance of employees, customers and good times,” Dee Dee Calla said in the post. “It just cannot be done at this time. The Callas want to thank the community and surrounding communities for such amazing patronage.”
Calla goes on to say that Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods gift cards will be accepted at Wildwoods Bar and Grill, located on Washington Road in St. Marys, and some customer-favorite dishes will be added to the Wildwoods menu.
Jennifer Wolfel, owner of Copper Fox Winery, said they were happy to welcome the Callas into their building to start their dream business three years ago.
“We are super happy that they got their own place and can now expand on all of that,” she said. “We will miss them dearly.”
As far as the winery goes, Wolfel clarifies it will be open normally. In the future, they’d like to offer foods such as burgers, pizzas, salads and soups, as well as healthy options for people, on top of regular wine tastings.
No information about a menu is quite set it stone yet, she said, but they will be meeting with people in the near future about that.
The Gypsy Wagon Food Truck will be set up in the winery’s parking lot on the Million Dollar Highway on certain days as well, Wolfel added.
The winery’s normal hours are closed on Monday, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods latest Facebook post said hours will be limited during its last week of business, opening only from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Aug. 7.