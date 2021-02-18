ST. MARYS — Elk Haven Nursing Home made yet another day special for its residents, “Calling all Cupids” to send love and goodies they could enjoy Feb. 14.
Activity Assistant Deb Gahr said residents received more than 30 valentines, candy, snacks, homemade cookies and cupcakes and handmade items.
These gifts came from local Girl Scout troops, local banks, the Elk County Humane Society, Women’s Imaging and others, including St. Marys, Fox Township and Ridgway elementary school students, said Gahr. Local insurance agents, Goetz Flowers and many children, families and individuals also donated.
Families who send something in for their resident often also send an extra goodie for someone else, or multiple other residents, she added.
Volunteers who aren’t able to play music for the residents right now also sent them goodies, said Gahr.
“It was a wonderful turn out overall. We were overwhelmed by the love shown to our residents from our community around us,” said Gahr.