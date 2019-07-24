REYNOLDSVILLE — Camp Friendship staged its first ever Early Intervention, or pre-school camp this week.
Camp Friendship is a camp for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The camp offers them a chance to socialize and participate in camp activities in a judgment free zone with others like themselves.
Each summer Camp Friendship is the site for many different week-long camps geared toward each of the surrounding areas. Most of their camps are specifically for school-age children, and until this year there was no pre-school specific camp.
Early Intervention Camp Director Denise Ross, had that changed this year when she went to The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties to ask why there was no pre-school age camp. She was already working with the camp during some of the school-age camp, and wanted to start a pre-school camp.
Ross works as a pre-school teacher for developmentally disabled children when she’s not at Camp Friendship. She works through Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, an organization that serves much of rural western Pennsylvania to provide support programs and training to school districts for developmentally disabled students. The organization works to create classrooms for school districts that only have a few disabled students.
Her background allowed her to pass camp applications to her fellow teachers within the IU classrooms in the area. About six of her own students attended the camp. She had 19 parents contact her about the camp, and has had 16 children attend every day this week so far.
The children do essentially the same things as those do who attend the school-age camp.
A magician come to the camp, participants learned about elk from the Elk Center, rode horses at a horse farm, and attended Disabilities Awareness Day at the Clarion County Fair. On Friday they will have a carnival day at the camp with water activities instead of the usual swimming. The Sheriff’s Department visited the camp on Tuesday, and gave each child a stuffed bunny to take home.
“We said we would pilot it this year, but I’m pretty sure we’ll be having it again next year,” Ross said.
Children from Punxsutawney, Reynoldsville, DuBois, Brockway, and Brookville participated.
“I had wonderful counselors helping out,” Ross said.
Many of her counselors came from Brookville and DuBois to assist at the camp.