REYNOLDSVILLE — Camp Friendship has been hosting weekly camps for various areas around Jefferson and Clearfield counties this summer, after having to cancel their camps last year during the pandemic.
Last week was the Brockway/Brookville Camp, and it was filled with fun activities for the campers as they enjoyed getting to see their friends after a year of no camp.
“The parents have been calling me all week saying ‘thank you’ and ‘they’re having a good time,’” said Denise Ross, camp director.
A new edition to this year’s camp was a visit from the Pine Creek K-9 Search and Rescue team who brought their dogs to the camp on the last day for a demonstration. The campers also gave them a donation of $50 for coming to their camp this year.
This money is provided to the camp through the annual Walk/Run for Someone Special which provides the camp with money for activities.
“I try to find different activities every year. I stick with the ones everyone likes like the horse riding and swimming,” said Ross.
A.J. Moore with the K-9 unit said they are asked out for demonstrations often, mostly going to local schools. He said the Camp Friendship grounds was the best place they’ve given a demonstration at with woods on one side and a cornfield to the other offering good hiding places for the handlers.
This week marks the start of the pre-school camp at Camp Friendship that will have the sheriff’s department and another day with the search and rescue team.
Ross said they also invited some of the brothers and sisters of their campers to come and be counselors this year. She said it was nice for them to be able to come and help their sibling.
She said the camp was able to save on their budget this year by getting free packaged lunches from the DuBois Area School District from the free lunch program. This benefited both the camp and the school district.
Ross thanked the school for the lunches, as well as the local organizations who came to the camp, or would be coming to this week’s camp. This included the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority, Knarr Performance Horse Farm, The Comfort Inn in DuBois for use of the pool, the Pinecreek K-9 Search Unit, and the Arc for providing the camp for the campers and counselors, to Riley Kenatick with the Boys Scouts for lifeguarding, Standard Pennant for the camp shirts, and Mr. Rob for driving the bus to and from camp everyday. Finally she thanked her staff at the camp for making everything run smoothly.
The campers all gathered in a circle once the bus arrived to take them home for the last time at this year’s camp. They had a group hug and said their final goodbyes to one another, ending in some tears that the camp was over for the year.
Camp Friendship is a free summer day camp for any exceptional person residing in the area, according to their website. Camp Friendship is aimed toward individuals with more involved disabilities than just learning disabilities.