The gazebo on the Elk County Courthouse lawn will once again become a part of a worldwide “wave of light” Dec. 9.
For the fourth year, the site will synchronize with participants around the globe as part of the Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting Memorial Service.
The event aims to show people grieving for loved ones that they are not alone, according to local organizer Leslie Neal.
“It’s an organization that works with bereaved family members across the globe. It’s to try to help with healing,” she said. “It’s done in honor of all children lost too soon across the world.”
But the event isn’t just for those suffering the pain of the death of a younger child, according to Neal, the group supports anyone who has suffered a loss of a loved one.
“There’s no age limitation,” she said, noting grandparents, cousins, siblings and other loved ones have attended the event. “If I’m in my 60s and my child in their 40s dies, that’s too soon for me. We don’t ever want anyone to face it alone. We’ve had children grieving parents and they were welcome.”
Neal knows the pain of losing a loved one, having lost her son in an accident, and the value of knowing you aren’t the only one.
“In 2011, I lost my 16-year-old son and his friend inn an ATV accident,” she recalled. “I didn’t really know, at that time, who had lost a child in this area. I decided I’d try to get something started here.”
The event is also open to anyone, not just those in Elk County, according to Neal.
“It’s not just for Elk County,” she said. “That’s just where we happen to have it.”
Worldwide, the event features individuals and groups lighting candle or luminaries at 7 p.m. in whatever time zone they’re in.
Locally, organizers start setting up at 6 p.m., participants place luminaries at approximately 6:30 p.m., then readings and speeches lead up to the lighting at 7 p.m., afterward participants sing a song or two before heading to a nearby church for refreshments and conversation.
“It’s believed to be the largest candle lighting event in the world,” Neal said. “People do different things. Some people light candles. Some people do luminaries. We do luminaries here, centered on the walkway to the gazebo. It’s done as a wave of light across the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.