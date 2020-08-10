REYNOLDSVILLE — Progress is being made at the Reynoldsville Memorial Park site, with the cannons being placed and the bid for the sidewalk and curb work being decided on at the latest meeting last Wednesday.
Tucker August gave the Site Committee Report, explaining how the cannons were placed and what it cost the park committee to have it done.
“Everything that was done to the lot was donated, other than the cement and the two layers of topsoil, so that’s all we have invested into putting the cannons up and pouring the pads for the Civil War Monument,” August said.
He also told the committee that Korb Monument has brought an engineer from PennDOT in Pittsburgh to give guidance on the project. Korb is studying the Civil War Monument, which is currently located at the Reynoldsville Pool, and will be the next one moved to the site. They are not sure how many pieces it will be moved in, according to August.
“We’re working on now the layout for the World War I and II monuments as well as the Purple Heart Monument, and the monument in front of the post office,” said Ray Bussard, the park designer. “We’ve got them laid out, we’ve got dimension, we’re just kind of waiting for things to come in so that we can go out and mark it out when we’re ready for that next step.”
When asked what the goal to have done before winter was, August said he wants the sidewalks done, the monuments placed, and grass growing at the park site located beside the Uni-Mart on Main Street.
Committee President Dan Edwards read the bids that had been placed for the sidewalk and curb work to be done at the park. The committee accepted the bid from American Masonry of Reynoldsville for $9,500 to be paid 50 percent down and 50 percent after completion.
Edwards also suggested starting a committee to keep track of everyone who has donated in some way to the park. He hopes that everything is kept track of and documented so everyone can be properly thanked when the park is finished.
“We have so many people getting involved in everything we’ve done down there. I mean with donations, and time, and materials and things like that. We need to keep track of that,” Edwards said.
Sam Bundy motioned to create a Recognition Committee to keep track of such things, and said this would be good for when the dedication ceremony is held.