RIDGWAY — As domestic abuse incidents rise amid pandemic times, CAPSEA — a 40-year-old comprehensive nonprofit victim service agency serving Elk and Cameron counties — announced bold efforts to double down on victim outreach, and launch a call for the donor support needed to meet the increase in demand, despite canceled fundraising events and diminishing donations.
CAPSEA — Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse — has identified a critical need for raising awareness for the signs and impacts of domestic violence and promoting services and resources offered. It has also rebranded and launched a new user-friendly website and social media campaign.
“People in communities nationwide are suffering in record levels from the isolation, joblessness, addiction and despair caused by this crisis,” said Billie Jo Weyant, CAPSEA’s executive director. “This year, calls to our emergency hotline and shelter have doubled, and referrals for specialized trauma counseling have soared. Every human being has the right to live a safe and healthy life, free of violence and abuse.
“Demands for every service in our wheelhouse have skyrocketed, while event fundraisers have been canceled and corporate donations have dwindled. With the Christmas season and New Year approaching, we know demand will only increase. We need support from our community now to fill funding gaps in order to meet this historic demand for our services.”
In the past year, CAPSEA has been able to answer 1,200 emergency hotline calls, provide 1,475 nights of emergency shelter to survivors, support 1,910 adult and juvenile victims of crime, conduct 2,140 hours of counseling support to survivors, serve 350 survivors of domestic violence and 165 of sexual assault and help grant 73 Protection From Abuse orders.
To understand the impact of the increase in services, the following are examples of costs and investments needed to continue serving those who reach out to CAPSEA:
- $60-$90 per night — additional cost needed per person to provide emergency housing at a hotel while CAPSEA’s shelter is shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions
- $60,000 per year — the annual cost to bring on an additional counselor
- $4,000-$6,500 per session — the cost for hosting a group training session for trauma counselors
- $13,000 per year — investment to provide secure, confidential texting capabilities to hotline callers
- $1,600 per year — how much CAPSEA invested to provide HIPPA-compliant video meetings
- $7,900 — the cost for five CAPSEA employees to receive a smart phone and laptop for secure remote work access
CAPSEA is hoping to raise $5,000 this holiday season, requesting monetary donations, Amazon Wish List items, volunteers and new or gently-used toys. Visit www.capsea.org/hope.