JOHNSONBURG — Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse (CAPSEA)’s largest fundraiser of the year is approaching, and vendors are still welcome to participate in the pre-Valentine’s Day festivities.
The 10th annual Polar Sweet Express event, benefiting area victims of domestic violence will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall at 99 Clarion Road.
CAPSEA is a Ridgway-based organization that works to protect the rights of women, men and children through ongoing services like crisis and support counseling. It helps victims of abuse, crime and homelessness in Elk and Cameron counties, offering individual and over-the-phone services that remain anonymous, as well as a domestic violence emergency shelter, said Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant.
The fundraiser offers a wide variety of vendors, including ones selling hair and skin products, jewelry, smoked cheeses, crafts, alpaca products, candies, sweaters and hats and more. Local businesses like Straub Brewery, Elk County Foods, Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods, Chicken Hill Distillery and Copper Fox Winery will be offering tastings.
This is CAPSEA’s largest fundraiser, Weyant said, and helps bring in item’s for the organization’s wish list, such as paper or cleaning products, drug-store medicine items, gift cards, household or children’s items.
Those who bring a wish list item have the chance to win a Smart TV, Nintendo Switch or laptop.
To commemorate its 10th annual PSE fundraiser, CAPSEA will also host a side raffle called “10 for 10,” Weyant said, where one winner will win 10 prizes.
It’s also a good platform for local artists, organizations and individuals to display their goods, Weyant adds.
“The Polar Sweet Express is a great way to support small businesses and CAPSEA at the same time,” she said. “It’s also a great way to enjoy a fun time with friends and family.”
For more information, visit the Polar Sweet Express or CAPSEA Facebook page, the organization’s website at www.capsea.org, or call 814-772-3838.