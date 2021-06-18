FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority recently extended its rental car agreement with Punxsutawney Rentals for the DuBois Regional Airport for one year.
Airport Manager Bob Shaffer, prior to approving the extension, said the current agreement with Punxsutawney Rentals is essentially “we supply the labor, they supply the cars, and we supplement the auto rentals here at the airport.”
And that agreement, which ends June 30, has worked well, said Shaffer.
After talking with Punxsutawney Rentals, Shaffer said they are agreeable to a year extension on the agreement, on the same terms, which would run from July 1 through June 30, 2022. They will continue to provide cars and the authority will continue to provide employees.
Authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin said Jeffrey Brackman of Punxsutawney Rentals has been doing a good job for the airport with regard to car rentals.
“As some of you may know, some may not, but we really had problems with the car rental business,” said Chamberlin. “And we got hooked up with Brackman Chevrolet, and they have been doing a real good job for us. Obviously, during the pandemic, we didn’t see as much traffic coming through, although there has been some rentals done. So, we’re hoping that with increased traffic coming into, that business will also be increased, to benefit both Brackman and us.”