FALLS CREEK — National Fuel employees were seen fixing a gas line near the old Willar’s Market on Main Street in Falls Creek on Wednesday evening.
Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Miller confirmed that a car struck a pole on Main Street mid afternoon Wednesday, causing half of the road to be blocked off for the majority of the evening, as workers dug up and tended to a gas line.
No further information was available at press time.
