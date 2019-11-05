ST. MARYS — U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson and several other local and state representatives visited St. Marys to discuss the competitiveness of the carbon and coal industries Oct. 25.
The “Carbon Hub: Coal Innovation Summit,” hosted by the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission at Morgan AM&T Lodge, also welcomed Mary Neumayr, chair of the White House’s Council on Environmental Quality, Penn State Earth and Mineral Sciences Department Dean Lee Kump and other officials from the U.S. Department of Energy and Commerce.
Media contact Taylor McCarty said Neumayr and Kump were not speakers, but attended to listen and learn from the attendees and producers. The event was more of a “roundtable discussion” than a series of speeches.
The event goal, according to the agenda, was to “identify collaborative, cross-industry opportunities to produce locally-sourced raw materials for America’s carbon hub in St. Marys.”
St. Marys has been producing carbon products since 1899, and is has been called “America’s Carbon Capital” today, standing at the forefront of innovation and translating knowledge to commercial production, according to background information for the meeting.
One of the issues, the backgrounder said, is that there are constraints in the raw material supply, particularly overseas, creating barriers. Technological advances could allow regional coal fields to produce these raw materials.
Morgan Advanced Materials Marketing Director Joe Boylan gave a presentation on the history and present state of the of the carbon industry, and Phil Armstrong discussed the future directions and needs.
Pete Rozelle with Churnside Technology Management discussed the opportunities for regional mineral resources, and Angelos Kokkinos — assistant deputy secretary of the Office of Coal and Carbon Management — talked about pathways to self sufficiency when it comes to critical minerals and carbon products from U.S. coal measures.