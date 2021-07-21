PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the resignation of Bob Cardamone from his position as chamber director.
Chamber President Katie Laska made the announcement last Thursday through the chamber’s official email list.
“I would like to take this time to inform you, with regret, that Bob Cardamone has resigned from his position as chamber director. On behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors and myself, we thank Bob for his years of service on the board, past president, and as chamber director. His work and community involvement have taken us to the level we are at today,” Laska said.
Cardamone has been the executive director of the chamber since January of 2019 following a position as the special projects manager and a long period as the executive director at Community Action inc.
He is a Punxsutawney native, having graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School before attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania for a master’s degree and later joining the United States Army War College.
“We will continue to support and advocate for our business community in every way possible. The Chamber Executive Committee and Board of Directors will continue to work hard to serve your needs and to make our business community stronger,” Laska said.
The chamber recently finished another successful Festival in the Park, which the group took charge of under Cardamone’s leadership in 2020. Cardamone has most recently put his name on the ballot for a seat on the Punxsutawney Borough Council and a seat on the Punxsutawney Area School District.
He plans to release a statement about his resignation and future plans in the form of a letter to the editor at a later time.