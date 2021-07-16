PUNXSUTAWNEY — Concerns were raised during the Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting regarding the care of the Hometown Hero veterans banners, and how they were maintained while in storage.
Councilman Bill Williams said he was approached during the North Findley Street Cemetery Fourth of July service by a concerned citizen. He said the citizen showed him a photo of how he found the flags in the storage shed.
“He showed me a picture of how these veterans flags were taken care of, it’s a disgrace how this borough handled those veterans flags. They were put in a storage bin on a cement floor. Just thrown in there, weren’t taken care of. What a disgrace,” Williams said.
He said he was told the flags would be kept in bins up on pallets, but they were just thrown in a storage shed on the cement floor. He pointed to the borough Public Works Department as those who handled the flags.
Katie Laska, president of the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, then stood up to also speak on the topic, saying the banners were the chamber’s responsibility. She said she did not want to let the public works crew take the full blame.
Laska said the banners were stored properly when the chamber had last been up to the storage shed, but that they should have checked them more frequently.
“The chamber of commerce has a storage shed that we store them in, and when the borough workers took them down we gave them a key, but they were on a pallet at one time when we were up there,” Laska said. “I don’t want to put the blame all on public works because the chamber, it’s our storage so we should’ve checked when we went in there.”
Williams said the VFW had taken them out of the storage shed to clean them because of how dirty they were.
“That was a disgrace, I was embarrassed to belong to this borough to see how those were maintained and taken care of,” Williams said.
She also said the banners would not be taken down and put back up anymore, as the chamber had decided to leave them up year-round. She said this is because of how much time and work it takes to hang and remove them each time.
“Those guys really helped us out a lot,” Laska said.
Council President Michele Lorenzo said that was also part of the problem, the first time the banners were hung there were many volunteers who brought bucket trucks and helped. The last time, all the work fell to the public works crew.
“So that’s another issue, our public works crew, they do a good job but they’re limited too with time because of their other responsibilities with the borough, but I think we need to see about making sure they’re stored in containers,” Lorenzo said. “People are not willing to volunteer and help.”