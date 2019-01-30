REYNOLDSVILLE — Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month and contract renewals were topics at the Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) committee meeting Monday.
In light of CTE Month in February, Jeff Tech will host its Career Fair at noon on Feb. 28, which is open to students from home districts as well. The fairs are open to any high school age students and adults, said Administrative Director Barry Fillman.
Several other things will be taking place in the school throughout the month, Fillman said, like spirit week from Feb. 25-March 1 and the sale of computer technology logo shirts and locker decals.
Starting the week of Feb. 4, Brookville, DuBois, Brockway and Punxsutawney students will be taking tours of the facility. JT’s recruitment fair also will be held Feb. 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The “CTE community” celebrates this education every February to raise awareness of the role it plays in preparing students for college and careers. It also recognizes and celebrates community members and teachers and their accomplishments nationwide.
Employment agreements
Principal Melissa Mowrey’s employment agreement was approved effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2024. Business Manager Sherry Hasselman’s employment contract was also renewed effective July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2024.
“I’m honored to work with you both for another five years,” Fillman said. “Our staff and our students are better because of you.”
Active Shooter Symposium
Committee members discussed the large turnout for the Jan. 14 Active Shooter Symposium, extending thanks to Jefferson County Commissioners and Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services, as well as the guest speakers.
Park said he received positive feedback from local business people, churches and organizations who had attended the symposium, and Fillman added that more than 250 people were in attendance that day.
“We’re excited it went so well,” Fillman said. “People left that day with a great education, and we’re excited for these community partnerships.”
Donations
The last item on the meeting’s agenda was local organizations donating to the school, such as Stoltz Family Dealerships and Staar Trucking, as well as individuals who donated to the holiday dinner.
“There’s a lot of good money coming here,” said Chairperson Dr. Fred Park. “We want to thank all of those who do this for our students — it’s all for the students.”
