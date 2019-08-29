BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Heritage House will be the sight of a job fair hosted by the Jefferson County branch of the Pennsylvania CareerLink on Sept. 18.
The goal of the career fair is to bring businesses face to face with potential candidates for businesses’ hiring needs. The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is no cost to businesses to set up a table at the fair. Space is limited, and employers will be registered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Dave Slagle can be contacted about having an employer table at the fair through e-mail, daslagle@pa.gov or phone at 814-938-0504 extension 261. The deadline for businesses to register for a table is Sept. 8.
Businesses can also make contributions toward the cost of the event and have their log prominently displayed as a sponsor on advertising for the event. To discuss this, owners can contact Marsha Beatty by e-mail, mbeatty@pa-cl.com or phone at 814-938-0504 extension 256.
The job fair will be advertised through the PA CareerLink and the Brookville Chamber of Commerce.
The new Legacy Trucking facility that opened up in Brookville will be present at the fair. They are a brand new opportunity for employment in the area.
“We wanted to have it in downtown Brookville, for parking and to find a place for limited cost. Molly McNutt was great with us,” Marsha Beatty, the business service consultant said.
Participants can walk in and start talking to any business that interests them at the fair. The Heritage house has plenty of parking for the venue, and welcomes everyone to come out.
CareerLink hopes this event will connect many eager employees with the right employers for them.