The closing of the Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility in Clearfield County dealt a difficult blow to the almost 300 employees that worked there. In response, the PA CareerLink center staff in Clearfield County, PA Department of Labor and Industry, and Workforce Solutions for North Central PA organized a response team and implemented a plan to address the needs of those individuals affected by this closing.
There were a total of six rapid response meetings, which offered early intervention to assist workers and the employer affected by this closure. These events provided a gateway to the PA CareerLink system, user-friendly resources, and information to help transition workers into reemployment. This team also collaborated with the Central PA Workforce Development Corporation in order to better serve employees residing in that region.
Some people view being laid off as a crisis while others may view it as an opportunity to pursue another career path. In either event, staff at local PA CareerLink centers are there to listen, assist, offer information, and access to services that will help you get back to work. Some of the services available through your neighborhood PA CareerLink centers are:
- Career counseling;
- Job search assistance;
- Help with resumes and job applications;
- Information about education and training opportunities;
- Use of computers, telephones, and fax machines for job searching;
- Financial support for training, both on the job and education;
- Income support if a job was lost to foreign trade; and
- Special services for adults with disabilities and veterans.
If you were affected by this closure and are not yet working with a PA CareerLink center, you are encouraged to call 1-844-PACALINK or visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.