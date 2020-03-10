ST MARYS — South St. Marys Elementary School and the Community Education Center’s DISCOVER Partnership teamed up for the recent “Careers in Communities” Career Day.
Area business and community members were stationed in the elementary school gymnasium to talk about careers within their company. Students in grades third-through-fifth participated and visited with three companies to learn what career opportunities exist.
Students completed a career-reflection worksheet during the event to assist them in making informed choices when selecting a career and setting career goals. It was also "crazy hair day," and students had the opportunity to show off their creativity skills with some wild hair styles.
Students were able to play with powdered metal and parts, try their hand at creating digital media, run through an insurance simulation, try out games used in "Parents as Teachers" program, experiment with medical equipment used in the emergency room, sample avocado-chocolate mousse and role play a teacher by writing a "Thank you" note.
This event was coordinated by the Community Education Center's (CEC) DISCOVER Partnership, and sponsored by the Stackpole Hall Foundation and a Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania Business Education Partnership Grant.
Any school or company interested in participating may contact Amy Goode at 814-781-3437 or cec@communityedcenter.com.