BROOKVILLE — April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month. However, prevention, investigation and prosecution of child abuse is a job that sadly never ends, according to Executive Director and Forensic Interviewer of western Pennsylvania CARES for Kids Pet Berger and Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
“This past March, we had the most forensic interviews of children that we have ever had in a one-month period,” said Berger.
“We have a window into a very dark and sad part of life on this earth,” Burkett added. “What some kids have to endure is nothing short of heartbreaking. The thing that motivates us to continue this hard work is when our efforts result in rescuing kids from that darkness. We have built an amazing system here in Jefferson County.”
Trained and certified forensic interviewers conduct interviews of children in a safe, non-threatening environment that is warm and child-friendly, said Burkett.
“The child only has to tell their sad account of abuse one time, because it is recorded and all of the investigators watch from another conference room. That room has another purpose, as it brings together police officers and child protection workers, so they can collaborate and work together more efficiently.
“My outstanding county detectives, Jeff Lee and Dave Ray, attend every forensic interview, so my office can make recommendations and keep our eyes on the case. We track cases closely through our Multi-Disciplinary Child Abuse Investigation Team (MDIT) meetings.”
Detective Lee added that a large amount of their time is spent discussing and strategizing the child abuse case load.
“It is work that never ends. Child abuse cases require special amounts of care, attention and savvy,” he said. “We try to push our teams to deliver the best possible investigations in these most important of cases.”
The important work that CARES does is made possible by support and donations.
Those who would like to bring hope and healing to Jefferson County children may consider volunteering or giving a donation to CARES. Call 814-849-1904 or visit www.carescac.org or “Western PA CARES for Kids Child Advocacy Center” on Facebook.