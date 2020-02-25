BENEZETTE — Benezette resident Carla Wehler grew from being the Elk Country Visitor Center’s first employee to now serving as its operations manager, helping to enhance tourism and conservation efforts in the region.
Wehler has worked in tourism since 2002. She was hired by ECVC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rawley Cogan in July 2010, prior to the center opening in September.
“My family history is rich in conservation and outdoor recreation,” she said. “I spent my childhood in the woods camping, playing in the streams and enjoying nature.”
Wehler developed the center’s gift shop to include the work of regional and local artisans, and “made in the USA” products. She also spearheads the Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) nonprofit organization that operates the ECVC.
Throughout the years, Wehler has seen not just the ECVC and its programs grow, but the elk-country area as a whole, with businesses accommodating the increasing number of guests who visit the region.
Wehler and her husband, Tom, also built guest cabins just outside of Benezette, which allow them to further interact with others who enjoy the outdoors.
Wehler has watched herself become a well-rounded staff member, too, wearing many hats as tourism in the area skyrocketed.
“When ‘the rut’ hits, all hands are on deck assisting the greater number of guests that come to elk country,” she said.
The Wehlers have three generations of family members providing horse-drawn wagon rides at the ECVC in the fall, with her parents having hosted them for almost as long as the center has been open. Wehler and Tom, as well as their son, T.J., his wife, Kate, and their daughter, Erica, all give their time to the wagons.
Wehler is grateful to participate in small-town efforts such as litter cleanups, the Benezette Bugle 5K Run and Light Up Night, she said.
“I’ve learned the value of giving back to my community as a Benezette resident,” she said. “I see, first hand, how much being a volunteer and loving all nature has to offer. It’s so important to reach out to not only children, but adults, to pass on the value of conservation, the need for knowledge about all things wildlife.”
Her favorite event, Wehler says, is the Elk Expo, which offers education, entertainment, economic benefit and a good time all in one.
Wehler was the recipient of the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce Community Achievement Award, and the Elk Expo has won PA Wilds “Event of the Year.”