JOHNSONBURG — Cases heard recently in district court in Johnsonburg included:
- Daniel Mark Webster, 61, of Ridgway, had a summary charge of disorderly conduct moved to a non-traffic citation. A misdemeanor charge of propulsion of missiles onto roadways was withdrawn.
- Troy L. Lewis, 44, of Johnsonburg, waived a misdemeanor charge of theft by failure to make disposition of funds to the Court of Common Pleas.
- Jeffery Paul Yates, 51, of Saxonburg, waived four misdemeanor charges of DUI and summary charges of failure to notify change in address, exceed 55 miles per hour by 26 miles per hour, careless driving and failure to use safety belt to the Court of Common Pleas.
- Craig James Morgan, 55, of Johnsonburg, waived an ungraded charge of DUI; three misdemeanor charges of DUI; and one summary charge each of failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane and careless driving to the Court of Common Pleas.
- David M Waddell, 57, of Ridgway, waived a felony charge of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault to the Court of Common Pleas.
- Scott Robert Love, 42, of Wilcox, waived two misdemeanor charges of DUI, and one misdemeanor charge each of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia to the Court of Common Pleas. Three additional misdemeanor charges of DUI were withdrawn.
- Brenda Mae Hines, 48, of Brockport, waived a felony charge of theft by unlawful taking, and misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle to the Court of Common Pleas.
- Creighton Lee Lawrence, 59, of DuBois, had misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia withdrawn.
