DuBOIS — July will kick off the 25th annual Diaper Drive held by Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services.
For 25 years, the agency has supported choosing life through its many efforts to support pregnant mothers and their babies, according to Director Nanci Mattison.
The Pregnancy and Parenting Support Program provides families with supportive counseling, information on healthy pregnancy, as well as parenting education, said Mattison. The program is part of a state-funded program known as Real Alternatives, which also recently celebrated its 25th anniversary of providing services to women in Pennsylvania.
The agency, said Mattison, employs six dedicated and committed Pregnancy and Parenting Support Program Counselors, who assist clients throughout a wide geographical area, including all of Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk, Cameron and McKean counties. The program is open to all pregnant women regardless of income who are residents of Pennsylvania. She said women who are pregnant, as well as women with infants less than 1 year old, can enroll in the program and then receive support services through their infant’s first birthday.
“While the program focuses on the fundamentals of parenting and parenting education, community resources and referrals, material assistance is also provided to clients in the form of diapers, wipes, baby toiletries, formula, baby food and gently-used or new clothing,” said Mattison. “Many clients are first-time parents with no family support in the area and rely on the supportive and compassionate counseling provided to them.”
Over the years, Mattison said the program has grown to include group classes to promote healthy interaction with baby such as a “Mommy and Me” music class in which parents are encouraged to sing and happily interact with their baby. The agency also has engaged in a collaborative effort with the Penn State Extension Office “Eat Smart/Move More” to provide healthy meal choices and exercise for moms, as well as partnering with the Pennsylvania of Department of Transportation Car Seat Safety program.
“The past year was a difficult year for friends, co-workers and families within our local communities, many who were already struggling,” said Mattison. “When the pandemic hit and our state went to lockdown, our pregnancy and parenting staff were considered essential workers. Without skipping a beat, agency staff began brainstorming how they could continue serving clients while keeping themselves and their clients and their families safe.”
Within a 24-hour period, Mattison said staff came up with a plan to continue to provide the much-needed supportive services for families, Mattison said. Staff continued to meet with clients remotely via Zoom or by phone contact. This provided the emotional support and connection that many of their first-time parents needed, as well as the other families who would have the otherwise been totally isolated.
Staff was also able to continue to provide material assistance in the same form that they always had — diapers, formula, baby clothing, car seats and other necessary baby items to families by arranging a curbside pickup for families on designated days.
“Through these changes, staff was able to serve approximately 125 to 150 families per month,” said Mattison.
It is said that it takes a community to raise a child, said Mattison.
“Over the past 25 years, the DuBois and surrounding communities have solidly supported the agency’s efforts in generously supporting and contributing to the agency’s efforts in generously supporting and contributing to the agency’s Diaper Drive,” said Mattison.
Mattison noted that churches of all denominations have participated as well as various service organizations such as the Knights of Columbus, student organizations and more.
“The agency’s local advisory board has acted as ‘cheerleaders’ for staff and the program and has worked to educate the community on the services provided as well as promote the yearly drive,” said Mattison. “This year the community’s support means more than ever.”
For more information or to donate, contact Catholic Charities at 814-371-4717, email at nmattison@cccas.org or visit their website at info@ccas.org.