DuBOIS — Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue currently has more than 35 cats and kittens available for adoption, according Director Patty Reasinger.
Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue, SBCF became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in October of 2019.
The mission of the rescue is to work toward the control and humane treatment of stray cats and kittens in DuBois and the surrounding area, said Reasinger.
“Our goal is to find homes for the ones who would make great indoor pets,” said Reasinger. “We also run a trap and release program for ‘colonies’ of stray cats in the area. There is a lot of education needed in our area to understand this program. Our team is more than willing to work with the neighborhoods where there is a stray cat population.”
Since Nov. 1, 2019, Purrfect Paws has adopted 26 cats, released 18 cats. In November, the organization had 10 cats in foster care and now it has an estimated 40 kittens in foster care being prepared for adoption.
For more information, to become a volunteer or to make a contribution, please visit the Facebook page or website www.purrfectspawscatrescuesbcf.com.