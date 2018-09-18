HARRISBURG — Reps. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) are inviting area residents to an upcoming Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar in Potter County.
The free event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum located at 5660 Route 6 West, Galeton.
“These are informative events that allow residents to learn more about Pennsylvania gun laws and ask specific questions they may have about how they are applied and enforced,” Causer said. “I hope people will take advantage of the opportunity to join us.”
Owlett agreed. “People can expect to learn more about the state’s concealed carry laws, the Castle Doctrine and other valuable information regarding state gun laws and gun safety. I anticipate a great discussion of these issues.”
Speakers will include Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson and Sheriff Glenn Drake.
Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Residents of Causer’s district may register by calling his Coudersport office at 814-274-9769 or visiting www.RepCauser.com.
Residents of Owlett’s district may register by calling his office in Wellsboro at 570-724-1390 or in Troy at 570-297-3045, or by visiting www.RepOwlett.com.
