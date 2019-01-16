CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee approved more than $20,000 in equipment upgrades for the welding department at its meeting Monday night.
The JOC approved the bid from Triple H Pipe and Mechanicals Inc. of St. Marys for $16,050 for new argon/CO2 oxygen and acetylene lines and the bid from Airgas of DuBois to install new regulators, flow meters and welding-related gas packs for $4,619 for a total cost of $20,669.
CCCTC received a grant for $15,000 from the Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation to help pay for the cost of the upgrades, leaving the CCCTC to pay $5,669.
The upgrades are to install a new manifold system in the welding department.
Currently the welding tanks are kept in the same room as the students, either mounted on the wall or on the students themselves, Executive Director Fred Redden said.
With the new manifold system, the tanks will be in a separate room then the students.
“The tanks will be in an adjacent storage room,” Redden said. “That way they are a whole lot safer and we don’t have to worry about them being knocked over.”
The new system is also less expensive to operate because will it use larger tanks, which lowers the cost of tank rental, and require less frequent refills, lowering delivery costs.
Redden said they are going to install the new system in coming months while the students are not in school to lessen the disruption on the students.
“Every nickel we save is important,” Redden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.