CLEARFIELD — With members stating they believe additional funds could greatly benefit the county, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority approved requesting Clearfield County Commissioners consider increasing the amount of hotel tax collected.
Members on Wednesday authorized approval for board Chairwoman Susan Williams to meet with the Clearfield County Commissioners to discuss benefits of raising the hotel tax from 3 to 5 percent, and requesting the board approve the increase.
Many surrounding counties are already charging 5 percent hotel tax as allowed by state law.
Clearfield County currently has an ordinance requiring a 3 percent levy be charged on the rental of rooms by establishments that provide overnight accommodations. That tax is used to fund tourism opportunities, promotion and development within Clearfield County and is given to CCRTA for acting as the county’s tourism agent. Clearfield County keeps 2 percent of the total amount of tax collected as its fee for overseeing administration
If the increase is approved by the commissioners it could mean adding $200,000 or more to CCRTA’s budget.
“On a good year, it could mean another $300,000 to $400,000 more,” Director Josiah Jones told members.
Williams told the board initial discussions about raising the hotel tax to 5 percent were held in early 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the matter was not discussed again until recently.
Jones said the additional funds would allow CCRTA to offer more grant opportunities to county businesses and organizations.
“We could offer more brick and mortar grants. We can’t offer them now with things the way they are,” he explained.
“We would prioritize the funding first for grants and give back to the community. We know how hard it has been for them over the past year and this could be a nice shot in the arm,” Jones added.
Members agreed.
“When we held initial discussions, I thought this was the best way without putting any burden on the county’s residents and hotels. It is an excellent source of revenue that goes back into supporting Clearfield County,” Member Susan Reed said.
Member Tim Winters said, “This is a no-brainer. Clearfield County is lagging behind a bit when almost every (county) has already gone through this.”