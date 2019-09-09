ST MARYS — In addition to the Housing Rehabilitation Program now offered City of St. Marys residents who qualify, Community Development Block Grant funds and other outlets have provided opportunities for several local projects.
Community and Development Economic Coordinator Tina Gradizzi said the city is also starting to administer the sidewalk program, which includes repairing sidewalks for income-eligible individuals.
With the 2019 CDBG application, Gradizzi said officials also proposed a sewer lateral rehabilitation program.
Gradizzi said the goal of these programs is to help local residents with unexpected costs that may arise from the sidewalk and the curb of their residence all the way to the house.
Repairing local sidewalks not only improves the appearance of the area, but it also reduces liability, Gradizzi said.
The city has also provided $2,000 to replace blocks of insufficient sidewalks for people who don’t qualify for the sidewalk program, she added.
“We will continue to seek funding for several programs,” Gradizzi said, such as Keystone Community Facade Program funds for businesses.
The CDBG funds also helped complete a more than $170,000 project, the “Scout House” at Memorial Park in St. Marys, and the Bell and Hose Tower Restoration Project.
The city also plans to make both Luhr and Benzinger parks handicapped accessible, hopefully by November.
Gradizzi said officials hope to have an opening and tour of the Scout House during the Bavarian Fall Fest the weekend of Sept. 13, so spectators can witness the work done by Steger Masonry, an Elk County-Based business.