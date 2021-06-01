ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s DISCOVER program of St. Marys recently hosted in-person, outdoor events for Elk County students.
CEC Program Manager Amy Goode said while programs have been transitioned to virtual events this past year, it was nice to host a few in-person at the end of the school year.
On May 18, Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School fifth graders participated in “Careers in Communities,” and on May 21, South St. Marys Street Elementary School kindergarten through second-grade students enjoyed “Careers on Wheels.”
“These events gave students an opportunity to get outside for some fresh air while they learn about careers,” said Goode.
For the FSGES Careers and Community event, the CEC’s DISCOVER program partnered with Western PA Conservancy, The Ridgway Record and Penn State Extension 4H, according to a CEC news release. Students learned how to work as a team, and also had the chance to be an environmentalist, watching plants grow and examining bug larvae.
FSGES students also heard The Ridgway Record Reporter Brian Stockman speak about tourism and hospitality in the local community, as well as his travels throughout the country, the release says. Students then created posters, showcasing what they like to do in the community, which will be displayed in the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce building. The day concluded with an “Amazing Race Challenge.”
Careers on Wheels at SSMSES was an opportunity for younger students to learn about careers that utilize a vehicle, Goode explained.
“This year’s program was paired down to four vehicles and one class at a time, to meet CDC guidelines, and masks were also worn,” she said.
Participants included Superior Energy Resources, Advanced Auto Parts, Elkland Search and Rescue and police officers, said Goode. SSMSES kindergarteners and first and second graders rotated to each vehicle.
“They heard what skills are needed for these jobs, such as math, reading, computers and communication, to name a few,” she said. “It’s important for students to relate what they are learning to real life experiences, and getting to see the big vehicles up close can make a big impact.”
The guest speakers for the SSMSES Career Day for third through fifth graders, held virtually May 26, were pro baseball player Joe Beimel, a Amphenol Advanced Sensors Engineering representative and retired U.S. military and rescue pilot Bill Laird.
“The speakers were requested based on student interests,” said Goode. “The school requested a pro sports player, because young students aspire to head to the ‘big leagues,’ thinking they get to have fun and play sports, but there is a lot of training and much more to that career that students don’t know.
“The school also requested an engineer, because many students have been saying they want to be one, so they wanted to show them exactly what an engineer does.”
Other events held throughout the month included mock interviews at St. Marys Area and Elk County Catholic high schools, a downtown scavenger hunt for St. Leo Catholic School, a Ridgway Area High School DECA Club guest speaker and others.