ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s DISCOVER Partnership has teamed up with Chris Gavazzi, work experience coordinator at St. Marys High School, and Northern PA Regional College Workforce Development Specialist Terry Hinton, to organize a guest speaker series.
There will be a variety of industries highlighted for the students who participate in the tech programs or work release program with attention being given to jobs that do not require a degree, but rather on the job training or a technical certificate. The virtual sessions provide local manufacturers the opportunity to introduce their company to the students, have key employees share personal career pathways, showcase jobs within the company, advertise part-time positions that may be available for work release and provide advice to encourage students to take an active role in planning their future.
The program also provides a networking opportunity for students to make connections with potential employers, mentors and peers. Amy Goode, CEC program manager, moderates each session with a few employees from the company participating in a “round robin panel” answering questions.
Hinton participated in the first session, sharing the manufacturing programs that are offered locally to help students understand their options as they make decisions regarding future plans.
Manufacturing sessions are being held virtually between September and December and will focus on the Metal Working students by providing sessions with local manufacturers who will introduce students to local companies and showcase career opportunities in this field. Amphenol Advanced Sensors started the series in September, with MPP Washington Street, Horizon Technologies, Metco and Advantage Metal Powders following during the fall season.
Throughout the winter months, the series will switch its focus to the building and construction trades and a variety of other industries, such as hospitality and tourism, health care, etc.
Companies interested in being a guest speaker are encouraged to contact the CEC at 814-781-3437 or cec@communityedcenter.com.