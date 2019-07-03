Individuals from Fayette Resources Inc. in DuBois learned about the Inaugural Great Americans Veteran Rally: 335 Miles for Veterans — an endurance bicycle event currently under way through the 4th of July from Pittsburgh to Washington D.C. to raise money for veteran services in western Pennsylvania — during a presentation at the Soul Platter Café.
“It was to celebrate community — a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals,” said Fayette Resources Program Specialist Crystal Rishell of the event.
Fayette Resources Inc. DuBois Community Participation Supports representatives also made a donation to Erik Nowak, an F3 Pittsburgh member, after his presentation.
Nowak, who has always been a cyclist, said he’s always wanted to ride the whole trail from Pittsburgh to the District of Columbia and decided to ride in the Great Americans Veteran Rally.
“To my F3 brothers, I said I’m doing the trail,” said Nowak. “If any of you guys want to join me, lets do it together, lets raise money together.”
Nowak said F3 stands for Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith. The mission of F3 Pittsburgh is to plant, grow and serve small workout groups in the Greater Pittsburgh area for the invigoration of male community leadership.
Nowak said each cyclist who participates in 335 Miles for Veterans is raising money for the men and women who come to Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania (VLP) during their critical time of need. Each year, VLP serves more than 2,500 local veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, unemployed or underemployed, or facing an emergency. By connecting them to housing, jobs and essential services, VLP helps veterans find a better life for themselves and their families.
DuBois Community Participation Supports Program individuals have been learning and talking about veterans and decided to give back to the community through their donation of handmade cards, personal essentials, and a monetary donation for the ride. In addition, they have five veterans in their midst.
“What better way to honor than to give back to the community,” said Rishell.
Fayette Resources individuals also volunteer at the Soul Platter Café on a weekly basis, under the direction of Stefanie DuRussell, one of the café co-founders.
“DuRussell and her husband, John, are instrumental with the group, and celebrating community with them is a weekly blessing,” said Rishell.
Following the presentation, participants enjoyed a “refreshing brunch” prepared by the volunteers of the Soul Platter Café, said Rishell. In addition to the DuRussells, those volunteers included Cherrlyn Donahue and her stepdaughter, Maria, Steve Randolph, Chef Todd Seligman and Lore Lacny.
Others attending the event included Richard Kenawell, on behalf of state Rep. Matt Gabler, the Rev. Phil Colgan, Cathy Zawacki, Tracy Pompa, Robert Carney, David Dobash and David Thompson.
“Through the event, the realization of our purpose was revealed in the commonality of grow, plant, serve,” said Rishell.
To learn more about the F3 Mission and follow the event, visit https://www.classy.org/team/230689.
Fayette Resources Inc. Community Participation Supports participants are available to assist in volunteer needs in the community. For more information, contact Rishell at 814-372-2115, ext. 128, or visit https://www.facebook.com/FayetteResources/.
Visit The Soul Platter Café at 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, during their hours of operation: Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Please check out their FaceBook page: https://www.facebook.com/soulplatter/.