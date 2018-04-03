DuBOIS — Addictions and compulsive behaviors start long before anyone sees someone destroy their life, according to Alexa Cummings, a leader with Celebrate Recovery.
“Celebrate Recovery is a crisis center recovery program that deals with everybody,” Cummings told members of the Community Action Group Against Drug Dealers.
Twice a week, every week, while conducting Celebrate Recovery, she said she hears people say they didn’t know where to go or what to do.
“A lot of times I have people that are coming to join us, there are the family members of people that struggle with addictions because they don’t know how to handle it,” Cummings said. “At Celebrate Recovery, what we really lean in to and really trust is in the Lord Jesus Christ. We know that in our attempt to our trying to fix our addictions or our compulsive behaviors we have failed over and over again.”
“What’s beautiful about Celebrate Recovery is, and I have seen it over and over, is that when I get them in the door, Jesus takes over,” Cummings said. “And I just happen to be standing there and say I am really glad to see you. It is not my job to fix you. That’s not my job. My job is to love you, to help you, to walk beside you, to guide you and to point to Jesus. That is my job.”
In her nine years of being involved with Celebrate Recovery, Cummings said she saw a woman who was a heroin addict.
“If you would have seen her, you would have not known,” Cummings said. “She had three children. She was married. She lost the children. She lost the marriage. She was in the intensive care unit when she stopped breathing from the addiction. With her mom who came with her and I said to her, ‘When they brought you back, what was your first thought?’ and I said be honest. She said I wanted another hit. That’s what she said. And her mother is sitting beside her weeping.”
But then the woman said she wanted to honor and glorify Him.
“She got her marriage back. She has her children back,” Cummings said. “She is doing beautifully and she comes home and when she comes home she comes to Celebrate Recovery to do her testimony. There is hope. If you come together and you get this done in this community and you rely on the word of Jesus Christ, there is not going to be anywhere that the drug dealers are going to be able to hide. Because when you put the light, what happens to the drug? You have to come together as one voice because that is where your strength is. That is exactly what he is being called to organize here tonight.”
Celebrate Recovery meets each Monday at 5:30-8 p.m. at the Tri County Church, Downtown DuBois Campus, 49 W. Long Ave., DuBois. It also meets each Wednesday at Tri County Church, 3055 Park Place, Clearfield.
