PUNXSUTAWNEY — Charges are pending following an incident during which two teens allegedly threw cement blocks from the roof of Frank’s Star Lunch here last Wednesday, narrowly missing Chervyl Hetrick.
Frank Hetrick reportedly was going about business as usual last Wednesday when a commotion involving his wife caught his attention. Chervyl Hetrick was standing by the door when she was abruptly pulled back into the restaurant by one of the employees.
“She had knee replacement and doesn’t move too quickly. I thought she tripped coming into the building,” Hetrick said. “Then I realized one of the employees was pulling her into the building.”
He quickly realized why when a cement block landed on the sidewalk about a foot and half from where she had been standing near the back entrance the staff uses for deliveries, to go to their cars, and is used by people regularly all day.
Hetrick said he called Indiana University of Pennsylvania, who owns the building, because he thought it was pieces crumbling from it. Three cement blocks reportedly were thrown from the roof.
“It seemed more logical than someone being up there deliberately dropping cement blocks,” Hetrick said. “I’m still tying to make sense of all this. The sleepless nights the employees have had because of what could have happened. I mean there could have been a death.”
Once he realized it was intentional, he reached out to businesses around his, asking if they had surveillance cameras they could check. He reportedly obtained a video showing two teens using an old fire escape to access the roof of his restaurant, then run off using the same fire escape.
“The Punxsy Police were fantastic, they worked with the resource officer at the high school to make positive identification and researched social media,” Hetrick said.
The police reportedly had the two identified within 20 hours of the incident thanks to the video and evidence found on social media. Charges are pending against the suspects, who are said to be 14 and 18 years old. IUP reportedly will remove the fire escape from the building.
A post about the incident was made by Hetrick on the Frank’s Star Lunch Facebook page, gathering more than 200 shares and more than 150 comments on the original post.