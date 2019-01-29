JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Community Center is approaching its 100th anniversary with a renewed focus on community inclusion.
“We’re open to suggestions. If you’ve got an idea, we’re more than willing to hear what you have,” center Director Christine Bressler said. “If we can make it fly, we’ll make it fly.”
“We’re trying to have the community have a voice and try to have what they want to see,” center employee Deana Paige added. “So they can have more of a hand in it.”
That effort is paying off as the center gets ready to mark 100 years this October. Membership has grown from just over 100 in 2016 to over 500 last year.
The two said they attribute the increase to wider awareness of what the center can offer and the value it can have in future.
“We’re definitely seeing an increase and a lot of that is younger people who are starting to have that appreciation and starting to realize, ‘Hey this is something we might need for our kids and they’re generation,’ so there is kind of a generational pull,” Paige said.
The pair said they would like to see even more growth as programs are added.
“Going forward, I’d like to see more programs for people to come to,” Bressler said. “We have opened our doors and said, ‘If you’d like to do a program, we’ll back you.’ We’d like to see a music and arts program because I think a lot of that is lacking in our community, especially to get the younger kids started.”
“If kids have somewhere to go, they’re less likely to get involved in more dangerous things as they go,” Paige noted. “They grow up to be more well rounded. If we can offer more programs like that, whether they are programs or community events, then we can help eat up a portion of that kid’s childhood and help make it more well rounded. If they start here younger they have an appreciation for the community, they have an appreciation for volunteering, all this character development. That’s kind of our legacy that we’re trying to achieve.”
“What we find is our kids that start out as campers, we find with them that, as they become older, they eventually become our volunteers, our junior campers,” Bressler said. “They just keep coming.”
She added the center also has a number of existing programs and features the public currently takes advantage of.
“We have a summer day camp program. We have an indoor fitness room. We have our pool. The Head Start kids are in the gym playing. People come in every day and walk, or just to say hello. It’s still a big part of the community,” Bressler said. “I grew up in here. My kids have grown up in here. We are used almost seven days per week. You can rent it. You can use it for a birthday party. We have our Grey Knights Drum and Bugle Corps. They come here. With our fitness room –because we have 24 hour access –that’s nice because of shift work. It’s always being utilized.”
“We’re definitely thankful for the community programs,” Paige added “Like 4-H. We have Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts come in here. It’s definitely more of a community program center.”
Bressler said those opportunities provide a gateway for lifelong involvement with the community.
“You come here and you make friends,” she said. “You play and you learn to adapt, and the kids are coming back. You go through periods of certain things are very prominent and they’re a big deal, but you still come back to all those core things.”
And the center is always open to ideas, according to Paige.
“If you want to host an event, come talk to us. If you have an idea for a program, we’ll try it out,” she said. “If someone has an idea, there’s nothing we won’t do to try and bring something for the community. They can call us. They can Facebook message us. They can email us. Even if they just want to stop in during the day, they can.”
The center can be reached by phone at 814-965-2010, by email at jburgcommunitycenter@gmail.com, one their website at johnsonburgcommunitycenter.weebly.com, or by searching for it on Facebook. It is located at 600 Market St.
