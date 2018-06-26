DuBOIS — At least once a month, residents at local nursing homes gather to spend time with a few special visitors with wagging tails and wet noses.
Since a previous Courier Express article was published on “Pet Therapy,” at the DuBois Village, other pet parents have joined in the effort to make a difference in the lives of residents.
Kayla Clinton and her two daughters, Kendall and Kamryn Gordon of DuBois took their English Bulldog named Deebo to the DuBois Village and to Brookside Senior Living in Hazen last week, where he was a huge hit with seniors.
Deebo isn’t a certified therapy dog, but he is definitely a certified sweetheart. His mild-mannered personality and gentle nature made him the perfect candidate for resident visits, Clinton said.
Brookside is a family-owned and operated community for seniors, with a campus consisting of both patio homes and a personal care residence. The DuBois Village is a part of the DuBois Continuum of Care Community, along with the DuBois Nursing Home.
“Deebo is such a great dog, and he loves people,” Clinton said. “After reading the article, I knew it would be the perfect opportunity to share Deebo with the residents.”
For about five years, a group of local women have been visiting the DuBois Village almost weekly, bringing their certified therapy dogs to visit the residents. This is usually on Wednesday evenings and is designated as an enjoyable, therapeutic time — something residents look forward to and in which they can’t wait to take part.
Deebo wasn’t the only hit with the local residents, Clinton said, who also adored the Gordon girls.
“I wanted to take the girls, because any time we have been there visiting, the residents’ faces just lit up and they loved seeing them,” she said. “The girls really liked all the attention they got showing off their puppy.”
Clinton’s daughters also very much enjoyed hearing the seniors reflect on the pets they used to have, and it was a good learning experience for them as well, she said.
“I think by taking them to see the older generation, it will help them be more compassionate and respectful of their elders.”
Due to their current living situation, many residents are unable to have a pet, and had to part with their dog when they moved into the facility. Pet Therapy helps them have that unconditional love and company again, and it’s also enjoyable for the pet and the owner, too. As part of their activities schedule, Village residents sometimes make toys and treats to bring for their furry friends.
Research has shown pets can help lower blood pressure, reduce stress and increase physical and social activity for seniors in long-term care facilities. According to www.aginginplace.org, just 15 minutes of bonding with an animal helps increase levels of the feel-good hormone serotonin.
“The residents absolutely loved him, and a few of them even asked if they could keep him there,” Clinton said. “He loved all the attention, and we’re looking forward to going again soon.”
For more information on Pet Therapy, call the DuBois Village at 814-375-5483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.