ST. MARYS — The Christian Food Bank has been awarded grant funds for a new freezer and lift machine, aiding in the safety of food transportation and storage.
Wagner said the lift will be crucial in the food delivery process.
“Getting the food deliveries off of tractor trailers safely is difficult,” she said. “The lift will come up and meet the truck, and the crates will be put on there.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)’s Food Recovery Infrastructure Program provides assistance to nonprofit organizations like shelters and food banks for food management, according to a news release. Up to $20,000 is available to purchase things like refrigerators and freezers to store food.
On July 22, the CFB was awarded a $40,891 DEP grant to purchase the freezer and lift, according to the news release.
“The freezer was desperately needed, as during the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank received numerous donations, and had limited space to keep everything,” Wagner noted.
CFB has also been receiving “lots” of donations from several outlets, including ones in DuBois, she said.
Distributions are made every Thursday from 1-3 p.m. to clients in St. Marys Area School District. Those who would like to volunteer can call 814-834-1951.