PUNXSUTAWNEY — To help those with disabilities continue to socialize and participate in sports, the Challenger League has been taken a step further with the creation of an adult league.
Children with disabilities aren’t always allowed to keep participating in some of the activities they enjoy once they reach adulthood, but they also might not have an alternative available. Anna Rugh saw this when some of her players were too old for the team, but still wanted to play.
She wrote a letter asking Little League to grant them permission to still play, and was told she would have to start a senior league.
This will be the third year for the adult league in Punxsutawney, and there were about 11 players last year. Players can join the adult league at 15 years of age, but they are allowed to stay in Little League until they are 18 years old if they want.
“Punxsy’s Little League Board has been really supportive and kind of lets me do whatever I feel is right,” Rugh said. “They’re pretty good about letting me use my own judgement because it’s just for fun.”
Rugh explained it has been hard to find many adult players in Punxsutawney since starting the league.
“I’m trying to incorporate Brookville more because they don’t have a Challenger League, it’s just really hard getting the word out for adults,” Rugh said.
Like the little league, the adult league plays with the DuBois teams often. DuBois had four adult teams last year, and expects to have about the same number of players this year.
Rugh said when it comes to children she can reach out to schools to spread the word. With adults it becomes more difficult to find where to reach them to share the league with them. They also need transportation to the field, which can be a problem for some.
“There’s just so many kids who benefit from getting to participate in baseball, but wouldn’t be able to successfully in a normal league,” Keri Cuba said.