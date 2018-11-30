DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for Small Business of the Year and Community Cup awards planned to be given at its annual event on Jan. 26, 2019.
Nomination forms are available at the DuBois Chamber office and can be emailed for completion. Certain business criteria is required for these special awards.
For more information, please call the chamber at 371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
Deadline for nominations is Monday, Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.