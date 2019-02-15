Hoping to bring more awareness to the mission of Pentz Run Youth Services Inc., a Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce After Hours event was held Wednesday at the SoL Wellness & Gathering Space, located at 608 W. DuBois Ave.
“We want to bring awareness to Pentz Run,” said Executive Director Deb Gregori. “We want to expand the community’s knowledge base of us, so that they know what we do, and how we serve kids. And how we can do better for our kids.”
“We were hoping to get to know some of the businesses in the area to help expand our donor base and reach more people that may want to contribute or attend our fundraisers we have throughout the year,” said Gregori.
Pentz Run, located at 319 Daly St., DuBois, provides a safe, secure, nurturing environment for male and female youth who require short or long-term alternatives to family living.
The court-appointed children staying at the shelter are between the ages of 10-18 and most are local, mainly from Clearfield and Jefferson counties, Gregori said. Up to 18 children can stay at the home at any given time, with 16 there currently.
The time a child stays varies and is indefinite.
“It seems like their length of stay continues to get longer. I don’t know why, but it does,” said Gregori. “The majority of them have nowhere to go when they leave us.”
“We continue to get older, more and more older kids, that need for housing after they’re 18,” said Gregori. “We’ve always been saying we want to expand that portion of our program, and that’s our biggest goal to be able to expand our services for the older kids.”
Gregori relayed a story about how Pentz Run has one apartment left for alternative living once they reach the age of 18.
“And we had five kids that wanted to go in it,” said Gregori. “So I had to sit with those five kids and I had to say, ‘Listen, one bed. Five of you. You can’t all go.’”
Gregori said they wanted to know if they could do something like write letters to say, “We need this.”
Gregori replied to them, “’I think you should write a letter to whoever that we can take to one of our events or somewhere, that people can see it’s from you,’ because it matters a whole lot more hearing it from the kids than it does hearing it from me.”
Pentz Run does have land available nearby on which to build more of the apartments; it just doesn’t have enough money, at this time, to do so, said Gregori.
Teenage girls and boys are not what foster parents are looking for so Pentz Run is a place for those children to go. They all have some level of behavioral or emotional issues or they wouldn’t be here, Gregori said.
It’s not always their behavior, however. Sometimes it’s their parents unable to parent them or don’t want them, she said.
“We’re really looking to educate people about what we do. And let people know that our kids aren’t all bad,” Gregori said.
The partnership with SoL to host the After Hours events came about after SoL held a Halloween Ball in the fall.
“And they donated all the proceeds from the Halloween Ball to Pentz Run,” said Gregori. “I know Lisa Sarick (of SoL) and she wanted to donate that to us, which was awesome. And then after the ball, we were talking about what to do next year to make the ball better. And we were talking about how Pentz Run wants to let everybody know what we do. But we can’t have an After Hours at our facility. We can’t do that because the kids are there.”
Sarick offered to host the After Hours for SoL.
In addition to getting the word out about how Pentz Run helps youths, those attending the After Hours were able to explore the space available at SoL for meetings, parties and other events.
“We just really like to support Pentz Run,” said Sarick. “Deb has been a yoga student of mine for years and offered to have the After Hours event here so she could talk about Pentz Run. I tell people about it and they don’t realize that there is an emergency shelter here for kids that’s so needed.”
For more information about Pentz Run, visit its website at http://www.pentzrunyouthservices.com.
For more information about SoL, visit its website at https://solwellnessandgatheringspace.com.
