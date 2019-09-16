The DuBois Area Community Concert Association, which will present the first of four concerts for the 2019-2020 season on Sunday, Oct. 6, hosted the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce After Hour event Thursday at the Winery At Wilcox in the DuBois Mall.
The evening, with food by Catering by Paulette, included networking and information about how DACCA has been bringing artists and audiences together in the DuBois area for the last 57 years.
“The new season looks really good in terms of the artists we have coming to the DuBois Area Middle School auditorium,” said DACCA President Frank Foulkrod.
The first concert is Gramercy Principal Brass Quintet and Friends from New York on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.
“They have a singer with them for the first time,” said Foulkrod. “I think it will be very uplifting.”
That concert will be followed by It’s a Merry Country Christmas presented by Live from Nashville on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m.
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 7 p.m., Jason Farnham will “play the piano in a different way than you’ve ever seen before,” said Foulkrod.
The 2019-2020 season will end in a “big way,” said Foulkrod, with The Lords of 52nd Street on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m.
“They were Billy Joel’s original background band for 10 years on his first several albums,” said Foulkrod. “So, it looks very promising and we hope we get a lot of people to come out and join us.”
It’s not too late to join the association, said Foulkrod, noting people purchase a $50 ticket at the door for all four shows up to the second concert of the season. The purchase of a ticket also includes admission to six more concerts for those who don’t mind traveling to Lewistown.
For many years, the DACCA was somewhat the area’s “best kept secret,” but in recent years, membership has climbed to 640 members as people are becoming more aware of what the concert association has to offer, said Foulkrod.
“Our audiences come out of one of our concerts with a big smile on their face and say, ‘Boy, that was great, I can’t wait until the next one,’” said Foulkrod.
Foulkrod said it’s almost time for the DACCA board to select concerts for the 2020-2021 concert season.
“On Oct. 29, we will pick new artists for our concert season next year,” said Foulkrod. “It’s tough because you have to try to equal what you did last year or do better.”
“The DuBois Area Community Concert Association appreciates the DuBois area community support and we look forward to seeing you at our 2019-20 concerts,” said Foulkrod.
For additional information, contact Foulkrod at 371-1764 or visit the website at www.duboisconcertassociation.com.