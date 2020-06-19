ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce has until Tuesday to raise $2,752 for the annual July 3 fireworks display, according to Executive Director Ann Gabler.
Gabler, who spoke to Starfire Corp., said the chamber has collected $5,248.
“They said we could have a nice show if we can dig up $8,000,” she said.
Usually, the chamber spends $15,500 for a show that lasts around a half an hour and offers a huge finale, Gabler said.
“It would just be shorter in duration and not as spectacular at the end,” she said. “Starfire has been in business for a very long time, so I know anything they put on will be excellent.”
If the funds aren’t collected by Tuesday, Gabler said the chamber will be forced to cancel the show and save what’s collected for next year.
Chamber businesses and clubs are typically the major financial contribubtors to the fireworks, Gabler said, adding she believes some people think the City of St. Marys pays for the display.
“Our normal fundraising efforts have been stymied by the COVID-19 stuff, so we continue to hope the folks who enjoy them will contribute this year,” she said.
Those who wish to donate may do so at www.stmaryschamber.org/site/2020-fireworks-fund or the chamber office. St. Marys Nutrition, Brandy Camp Creamery, Copper Fox Winery and Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods and Tablespoons Cafe and Deli also are all accepting donations at those locations.