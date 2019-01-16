DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of the 2018 Small Business of the Year award, DiLullo Transport, Inc., as well as the Community Cup winner for 2018, AmServ Ltd. DuSan Ambulance, both of DuBois.
“Being selected as small business of the year by the DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce is a great honor,” said Michael DiLullo, president of DiLullo Transport. “A business is only as good as its employees and at DiLullo Transport we have a great group of people that work hard every day to provide the best service possible through our customers. I would like to thank everyone at the chamber and throughout the community for making this possible.”
DiLullo Transport is a local, family-owned company providing transportation services to businesses in the DuBois area and others throughout the country. The company began operations in 2010, but the family has been involved in the trucking industry for more than 40 years.
DiLullo’s reputation is built on hard work, honesty, reliability and professionalism that is second to none. These core values are the cornerstone on which DiLullo Transport Inc. is built and the primary reason for its continued success and growth, according to information provided by the chamber. The company was started with one truck nine years ago and has grown to 30 trucks, 50 trailers, 12 FedEx package delivery trucks and 45 employees, according to information provided by the chamber.
DiLullo has participated in numerous community events and has donated to local groups and organizations, such as Boot Campaign/Wounded Warrior; Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 93; DuBois Volunteer Fire Department; DuBois Community Days; DuBois Area Diaper Drive/Hurricane Relief; Big Foot Country Polka Party; DuBois Area Football Boosters/DuBois Wrestling Boosters; DuBois Area United Way; Make-A-Wish/Ruck-Walk For Someone Special/Children’s Aid Society; Surra Racing/Myers Racing/Paul Kot Racing; and Elk Country Alliance.
The small business award is given based on the criteria of staying power, growth, involvement in the community and contributions. Award winners must also be locally-owned, privately held businesses with no more than 50 employees.
By comparison, the Community Cup is given to a business, civic group or non-profit organization which has shown positive and effective performance in community service.
“We are really honored that we were chosen for the Community Cup. We are glad that we are able to be so involved in the community,” said Amserv Executive Director Michael Federici.
“It has been our goal to evolve our service line to meet the needs of a growing and changing community; none of which would be possible without the support of the community which we serve,” said Federici in a letter to the selection committee.
AmServe will be celebrating its 40th year of community service in April. It was started in April 1979 as an all-volunteer ambulance service.
The service was housed out of a closet at the DuBois Nursing Home. At its inception, and was only licensed to provide basic life support services. In 1981, it relocated to its previous location at 115 N. Stockdale St., DuBois. The location provided office space, crew quarters and garage space for a very small fleet of ambulances.
In 1989, DuSan Ambulance was able to expand its services with the addition of paramedics and became the advanced life support ambulance service in the area. In the late 1990’s, its capabilities again expanded with the addition of wheelchair/van/stretcher van services licensed through the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Today, AmServ has relocated to its new building on Beaver Drive in DuBois. It has a fleet of seven ambulances, four ambulette vans, two command vehicles, a special operations trailer, a side by side UTV and a Subaru Forester. It averages more than 5,000 ambulance responses annually and transports more than 4,500 clients in its van service. The staff has grown from a handful of volunteers to 46 paid staff. It is governed by an eight-person, all volunteer board of directors. Amserv has an extensive list of recent accomplishments and projects that are a benefit to the community.
The two businesses have been contacted and will accept their awards at the chamber’s annual Chamber Business Bash Saturday, Jan. 26, at Lakeview Lodge, Treasure Lake. Chamber members, as well as the community, are invited to show support of the businesses. The cost to attend is $39 per person or $75 per couple.
Networking and heavy hors d’oueuvres begin at 6 p.m. with the awards program to begin at 8 p.m.
The DuBois Area Jaycees will also give an award at the event, known as the Distinguished Service Award. The recipient of the award is kept highly confidential until the evening of the event.
To make reservations or for more information, contact the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce at 814-371-5010.
