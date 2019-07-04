ST. MARYS — Despite previously receiving some backlash from the community about changing the location of the July 3 fireworks, the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is receiving words of praise following Wednesday’s celebration.
President Andrew Mohney said they’ve been hearing mostly positive feedback about the festivities, with several people on Facebook saying they could see the fireworks better this year, and from more viewing areas around town.
Local woman Lindsey Geitner’s Facebook post says she was impressed by all of the activities offered for families and children, not encountering any traffic or parking problems at SMAHS.
“I just have to say how impressed I was with the fireworks tonight, and the location,” she said in the post. “I commend and applaud anyone who helped out with this year’s festivities. My family and I had the perfect night out.”
The event’s success is due to a lot of community involvement, Mohney adds, from people like SMAHS Athletic Director Terry Straub. The City of St. Marys staff also highlighted and promoted the event.
“I don’t think we could’ve asked for a better turnout for the first year of this new event,” he said. “I’m very hopeful that it will grow for next year.
“Community involvement is what we are all about, and seeing the turnout here makes us very happy. We had some great vendors and organizations involved in helping us make this a great, family-friendly event. We can only grow from here.”