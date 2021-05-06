PUNXSUTAWNEY — Candidates seeking a seat on the Punxsutawney Borough Council took questions from the public and did their best to showcase their dedication to the community during the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce’s meet the candidates event Tuesday evening.
There were 11 candidates present, five of which are current council members running to hold their seat. Each candidate was given two minutes to introduce themselves and given 45 seconds to respond to each question asked by the public.
The event was held in advance of Pennsylvania’s primary election scheduled for May 18.
There are four seats available for four-year terms on borough council and one seat available for a two-year term.
According to sample ballots provided by Jefferson County, Republicans running for four-year terms include Dan Rinker, Crystal Wooten, Devon Luzell, Lawrence Chenoga, Eric Story, Cynthia Rebuck, Justin Cameron and Daniel P. Gordon. Republicans running for a two-year term include Aaron L. Hendricks, Patty Spencer Penman and Joshua McAfoos.
Democrats running for four-year terms include Sharon A. Murray, Michele “Boo” Lorenzo and Robert A. Cardamone.
As part of their introductory statements Tuesday, each candidate who attended shared why they are running for council.
Aaron Hendricks has served on the borough council previously, and said he believes there needs to be improvement on accountability, and wants to see bridges built rather than torn down in the community.
Eric Story has also previously served a four-year term on the council. One of his main concerns for the borough is the dike project, and the possible money it will cost the borough if it’s not handled correctly.
Devon Luzell is running for a seat following his experience working with council to have his business rezoned. He said he would like more people to have a positive experience with rezoning and variances, and he would like to see more people happy with the council.
Sharon Murray said she is running because people have told her she has good qualifications for the position, and she would be committed to the job, respectful of the position, and try to do her best for the community.
Cynthia Rebuck is currently serving on the borough council, and said she is seeking re-election because she loves serving and being involved in the town, and she loves the people.
Michele “Boo” Lorenzo currently holds the position of borough council president, and one of the projects she has been working on is an ordinance to allow low-impact businesses within the home.
Dan Rinker has lived in town for about 20 years, and recently retired and said he has plenty of time to dedicate to the position. He said he plans for Punxsutawney to be his home for the rest of his life, and would like to help the community.
Lawrence Chenoga currently holds a seat on council, and said he promised his late wife that he would continually run for borough council and do the best he could, and he will continue to do so. He said he appreciates everyone in Punxsutawney and the surrounding communities.
Daniel Gordon is currently serving on the council after filling a vacancy last July. He said he is new to the position, but said he believes it takes collaboration between all the organizations in town to build the great city they all believe Punxsutawney can be.
Robert Cardamone, who is currently the Punxsutawney Chamber director, said he is running for a seat on council because he cares about the future of the community. He believes the worldwide notoriety of the small town could be maximized more to benefit the town.
Finally, Justin Cameron is currently serving on the council as vice president and said he has loved serving on the council and being a diligent member of the community. He called himself a logical, critical thinker who understands all the facts of a situation. He is also working on the rezoning ordinance to allow low-impact business.
The topic of zoning and businesses in town was the main focus of the questions. The issue of an Arby’s possibly being built in a residential area was mentioned, and the candidates all asked their opinion of this.
All of the currently serving council members declined much comment, as they still have to wait for the public hearing and then provide an official vote on the matter. The overall consensus among all the candidates was that new businesses coming into town are good, but none of them agreed with the location the Arby’s was currently proposed for.