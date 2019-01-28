The 2018 Small Business of the Year Award was presented to DiLullo Transport Inc. at Saturday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Business Bash and Awards ceremony at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake.
Michael DiLullo, president of DiLullo Transport, expressed his thanks for the community’s support of the family-owned company providing transportation services to businesses in the DuBois area and others throughout the country. The company began operations in 2010, but the family has been involved in the trucking industry for more than 40 years.
“Being selected Small Business of the Year is obviously a great honor for anyone, and we’re blessed to have been chosen for this,” DiLullo said. “I appreciate everyone in our community that has been behind us, and I have the best group of employees that anyone can ask for. As most of you know, an organization, regardless of what type of business you’re in, is only as good as its employees, and that’s what it comes down to, and we have a great group of people, and I want to thank everyone for their hard work, dedication and devotion to our business.”
DiLullo said the trucking and transportation industry is a very demanding business.
“It’s 12- to 13-hour days, you’re getting up at all hours and all kinds of road conditions. It’s a very non-typical schedule for my guys,” said DiLullo.
DiLullo Transport is grateful for its customers, DiLullo said.
He read a quote by Henry Ford, “Without customers you do not have a business, you have a hobby,” said DiLullo. “That’s well said ... without customers ... we wouldn’t be here. We look forward to providing reliable and dedicated service to you for many years to come.”
In addition, DiLullo recognized his family for supporting all that DiLullo does.
The small business award is given based on the criteria of staying power, growth, involvement in the community and contributions. Award winners must also be locally-owned, privately held businesses with no more than 50 employees.
Presenting the award to DiLullo were Jennifer Reynolds-Hamilton and Mark Cuba of Reynolds Financial Advisors, last year’s recipient.
