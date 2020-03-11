ST MARYS — Monday's St. Marys Airport Authority meeting began with a visit from St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce members seeking to resolve an issue.
Chamber Director Ann Gabler, President Andrew Mohney, Secretary Rachel Lampe and board member Lance Mohney all attended to discuss the “Rock the Runway” joint event with the St. Marys Municipal Airport planned for July.
According to Chamber officials, any vendor serving at this event must be a member of the SMACOC, according to state 501 (c)(6) laws the organization must follow. Airport Manager Joe Kerchinski said this is something of which he was not made aware when he booked a food vendor.
Gabler added there are many SMACOC members who could serve as a Rock the Runway food vendor to take its place.
Authority members agreed to have an executive session following the regular meeting in order to discuss a new food vendor or vendors that comply with SMACOC rules.
St. Marys resident Bob Carnes returned to ask about the right-of-way issue — an unmaintained and rough stretch of road off of South Michael Circle — that he claims hasn't been maintained by the airport or the City since 1985.
Kerchinski said he and two other authority members will meet with City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson and road crew members this week to hopefully come up with a solution to this longtime problem for residents.