ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s Wing Fling event in mid August welcomed 12 competitors this year, with Dino’s Place emerging as the first-place winner.
Chamber Executive Director Ann Pistner Gabler said Dino’s, a St. Marys bar business celebrating its 25-year anniversary this year, won first place, while Casali’s Italian Grille took second.
Seven judges decided “The Judges Choice” and “Most Original Flavor” awards, with Dino’s coming in first again and Casali’s second.
“I would guess there were close to 1,000 people in attendance,” Gabler said.
The SMACOC doesn’t rely on fundraisers, said President Andrew Mohney, but instead tries to provide community-friendly events in St. Marys. The Wing Fling had a ticket-price increase for the first time in five years.
“We don’t talk about it as a fundraiser,” Gabler said of the event. “People tend to just occupy themselves and have fun.”
The event is also a way to showcase the skills and products of St. Marys restaurants.
Abbott Furnace, one of the Wing Fling’s 12 competitors, also does a raffle in partnership with the SMACOC, Gabler said, to raise money for local charities.
The Bellefonte-based band “Big Daddy Bangers” provided live entertainment for the event.
The Bavarian Fall Fest the weekend of Sept. 13 isn’t a SMACOC event, Gabler says, but members are heavily involved in it.
“We support it, because it’s good for St. Marys,” she said.
The “Business of the Year” award recipient is also crowned opening day.