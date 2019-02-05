RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Chamber Youth Development Committee is offering a chance to learn the basics of marketing next month.
From 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. March 20, the group will host a Small Business Development Center of Clarion University marketing 101 workshop at the Community Education Center on Erie Avenue in St. Marys.
“The Youth Development Committee has now turned their attention to the young adult entrepreneurs that are popping up within the Ridgway community,” Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Beth Shuttleworth said in an email. “They reached out to a few of these young adults and asked them what they needed to grow their business. They claimed, ‘While we are good at what we do, we need help running the business, such as finances, marketing, etc.’ The Committee reached out to local schools and organizations to see what classes or workshops could be brought to the community to help area entrepreneurs.”
The workshop is the first of several planned. Workshops focusing on Quickbooks in May, Facebook in August and finance in November are also planned.
“In addition, the SBDC scheduled individual meetings with the young entrepreneurs to assist them with their individual business needs,” Shuttleworth said. “The Youth Development Committee will continue to seek opportunities to bring education programs to the local community to support and encourage young leaders to continue or start new business ventures.”
The committee was formed “to collaborate with Ridgway schools to create leadership and entrepreneurship programs.”
“The Junior Steering Committee was the first program created that entails high school students being paired with local organizations to sit on their board as a junior member,” Shuttleworth said. “These students are bringing a youthful voice to the table offering ideas and working on projects to provide other students with opportunities to participate in their community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.