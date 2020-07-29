REYNOLDSVILLE — Felony charges have been withdrawn against Jennifer Lee Fitzgerald, 45, of Reynoldsville.
Fitzgerald was previously charged with one felony possession of firearm prohibited. This charge was withdrawn in the courts on July 23.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Fitzgerald contacted the police to report her purse containing her cell phone and a handgun was stolen from her car. While on the phone with police, Fitzgerald said she was using “find my iPhone” which showed her phone was located at Woods Road in Brockway.
Police responded to the address with negative results, and so continued on to Fitzgerald’s home. During the course of the investigation, police allegedly found the purse located inside a locked vehicle at her car lot, Jennie FitzG Auto Sales.