PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two men face harassment and disorderly conduct charges following multiple fights outside the Burrow Bar in Punxsutawney.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Alexander Christian Bohensky, 22, of Penfield on March 16 including three counts of harassment and four counts of disorderly conduct.
Police also filed charges against Dylan Michael Tapper, 23, of Reynoldsville, on March 16 including simple assault, harassment, and two counts of disorderly conduct.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a fight in progress at the Burrow Bar parking lot. When they arrived they discovered two separate fights had taken place, the first, between two women, was broken up, and one shortly after involved some of the men who broke up the first.