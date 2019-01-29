JOHNSONBURG — A Ridgway man waived 28 felony counts related to the production and dissemination of child pornography to the Court of Common Pleas.
Jesse Wade Porter, 41, of 207 Polk Ave., Ridgway, waived three counts each of photograph/film/depict on computer sex act – knowingly or permitting child, photograph/film/depict on computer sex act – knowingly depicts on computer, photo, etc., disseminate photo/film of child sex acts, child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses and unlawful contact with a minor – obscene and other sexual materials and performances and contact/communicate with a minor – sexual abuse; two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person less than 16 years of age, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child; and one count each of corruption of minors criminal use of a communication facility to county court.
Porter is scheduled to be formally arraigned at 3 p.m. March 4 in Courtroom 1 at the Elk County Courthouse.
In November, Porter was indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children. A superseding eight count indictment was issued in December.
According to a criminal complaint filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge James Martin, Jesse Wade Porter, 41, of 207 Polk Ave., produced and transmitted for others to view digital images via Kik Messenger of a three-year-old child performing sexual acts upon him at his residence.
The charges come after an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security. During the investigation, Porter accepted numerous videos of another minor, age 15, in a state of nudity, which he also transmitted for others to view.
Law enforcement agencies in Canada worked with DHS during the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.